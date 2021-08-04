AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Malakai Black exploded onto the scene in AEW, immediately targeting Cody Rhodes and setting himself on a collision course with The American Nightmare.

Wednesday night, the dark met the light in a hotly anticipated showdown between the competitors.

Did Rhodes vanquish another foe or did Black send an emphatic message to all of AEW by introducing one of its EVPs to Black Mass?

Find out now with this recap of the special Homecoming episode of Dynamite.