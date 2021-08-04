AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 4, 2021
AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
0 of 1
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
Malakai Black exploded onto the scene in AEW, immediately targeting Cody Rhodes and setting himself on a collision course with The American Nightmare.
Wednesday night, the dark met the light in a hotly anticipated showdown between the competitors.
Did Rhodes vanquish another foe or did Black send an emphatic message to all of AEW by introducing one of its EVPs to Black Mass?
Find out now with this recap of the special Homecoming episode of Dynamite.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
- Labours of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera
- TNT Championship Match: Lee Johnson vs. Miro
- Trios Match: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Danny Garcia and 2.0
- "Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. The Bunny
- Christian Cage vs. The Blade
Announced for Wednesday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.