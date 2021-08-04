    AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston
August 4, 2021

      Credit: All Elite Wrestling

      Malakai Black exploded onto the scene in AEW, immediately targeting Cody Rhodes and setting himself on a collision course with The American Nightmare.

      Wednesday night, the dark met the light in a hotly anticipated showdown between the competitors.

      Did Rhodes vanquish another foe or did Black send an emphatic message to all of AEW by introducing one of its EVPs to Black Mass? 

      Find out now with this recap of the special Homecoming episode of Dynamite.

    Match Card

      Announced for Wednesday's show are:

          

      • Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
      • Labours of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera
      • TNT Championship Match: Lee Johnson vs. Miro
      • Trios Match: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Danny Garcia and 2.0
      • "Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. The Bunny
      • Christian Cage vs. The Blade

          

      Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

