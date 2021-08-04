Canada vs. Sweden: 2021 Olympic Women's Soccer Gold Medal Odds, Form Guide

Martin Mejia/Associated Press

Sweden has been the most consistent team in the Tokyo Olympics women's soccer tournament.

The European nation can finish off a perfect run through the competition in the gold-medal game against Canada.

Sweden started its run with a 3-0 victory over the United States, and it has not needed extra time or penalties to advance in the first two knockout rounds.

Canada battled through a tough Group A alongside Great Britain and Japan, beat Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals and used a spot-kick to advance past the Americans in the semifinals.

Sweden is clearly in the better form, but any team with the top scorer in international scorer has to be considered a threat.

Women's Soccer Gold Medal Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 5

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app

Odds

Via DraftKings Sportsbook



To Win Gold Medal: Sweden -235 (bet $100 to win $42.55); Canada +185 (bet $100 to win $185)

90-Minute Money Line: Sweden -110; Canada +370; Draw +235

Over/Under: 2.5 (+165)

Form Guide

Sweden

Sweden's 3-0 win over the USWNT to open the competition was a statement of intent.

Sweden's opening victory forced the Americans and Australia to play for second place in Group G while it sat on top.

Victories over Australia and New Zealand followed in group play. Sweden put up a total of nine goals in the group stage.

Sweden eliminated host nation Japan, 3-1, in the quarterfinals and then used its second victory over Australia to clinch a berth in the gold-medal game.

Stina Blackstenius leads Sweden with four goals. She found the back of the net on two occasions versus the United States and scored against Australia in the first meeting.

Blackstenius also struck in the 53rd minute against Japan. She is the second-highest scorer left in the competition. Australia's Sam Kerr has five tallies.

It will take a Herculean effort for Blackstenius to win the Golden Boot, as Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands scored 10 times in four games.

Defensively, Sweden held the United States, New Zealand and Australia scoreless and let up three goals, two of which came in the first meeting with the Aussies.

Sweden proved it could knock off one of the top teams in the sport in its opener, and it should show no fear against Canada.

Canada

Canada managed a second-place finish out of a Group E that featured Great Britain and Japan.

Canada drew its opening match with Japan and leveled late in the contest against Team GB to finish off the group round.

Christine Sinclair, who has the most international goals of any man or woman, scored the first Canadian goal of the competition versus Japan.

Since then, Sinclair has not struck the back of the net. Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie and Adriana Leon all deposited shots into the goal.

Canada needed penalties to get past Brazil in the quarterfinal round. Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe came up with two denials on Andressa Alves and Raffaele in the fourth and fifth rounds of penalties to secure advancement into the final four.

The Canadians beat the United States for the first time in 20 years on Monday behind a 75th-minute penalty kick off Fleming's boot.

Canada produced a single shot on target in the win over the United States. It needs to have more offensive production to challenge the Swedes.

If not, Canada could go home with its third straight medal that is not gold from the Summer Olympics. Canada won back-to-back bronze medals in London and Rio de Janeiro.

