USA vs. Australia: TV Time, Live Stream, Prediction for 2021 Olympic Basketball

The United States men's basketball team is one win away from playing for a gold medal.

The current form of Gregg Popovich's side is a welcome sight after it struggled at the start of its exhibition slate prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Durant powered the Americans into the semifinal round with a 29-point performance against Spain.

Australia produced a stunning blowout victory over Argentina to set up a clash with the United States. The Boomers beat the Americans in their second warm-up game for the Olympics in Las Vegas.

The U.S. has come a long way from that result, and it produced three consecutive double-digit victories since it fell to France to start pool play.

The Americans are expected to win by a similar margin on Thursday to move one step closer to their expected goal.

United States vs. Australia Info

Date: Thursday, August 5

Start Time: 12:15 a.m. ET

TV: Peacock

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app

Prediction

United States 97, Australia 83

The Americans have been in cruise control for most of the last three games. Outside of a red-hot first quarter from the Czech Republic, the U.S. has been the dominant side in each of those matchups.

In the last round, the Americans put up at least 24 points in each of the final three quarters and held Spain to a maximum of 22 points in any quarter. There was a 14-point second-half difference created by the tough American defense.

If the U.S. produces the same defensive intensity on Thursday and in the gold-medal game, it should leave Tokyo with the prize it wants.

When the Aussies beat the United States in Las Vegas, Patty Mills and Joe Ingles combined for 39 points and knocked down four combined three-point shots.

If Jrue Holiday and the other American guards limit the open shots from deep, the United States could create a gap on the scoreboard before halftime.

The United States can also hurt Australia with the same well-rounded scoring approach it had in the quarterfinal round. Durant led all scorers with 29 points, and four other players reached double figures. The team knocked down 13 triples compared to seven from Spain.

Even if Australia gets hot from three-point range, the Americans proved in the last round they can knock down triples as well as anyone.

Durant, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum all knocked down multiple three-point shots. The United States should be able to create many opportunities from beyond the arc if misses occur since nine offensive rebounds were pulled in against Spain.

Australia won the rebounding battle in Las Vegas by seven, but the Americans did not have Holiday, Devin Booker and Khris Middleton at their disposal due to the ongoing NBA Finals at the time. Those three players were responsible for 13 of their team's 32 boards in the quarterfinal.

As long as the U.S. remains consistent in all facets of the game, it should power past Australia and set up a final clash with France or Slovenia.