WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 17

NXT TakeOver 36 may be one of the biggest nights in WWE NXT history. Before that huge show, the black-and-gold brand promised a big show with major face-to-face encounters and matches with major stakes.

Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross have been kept apart for weeks, but this week's NXT promised to put them in the same ring. What would they say, and what would they do to one another if security could not get in the way?

MSK has dominated the NXT tag team division since arriving. However, Wes Lee and Nash Carter face the toughest opponent in their careers to date as Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner look to prove themselves to Walter and regain the tag titles.

The NXT Breakout Tournament semifinals pit two of the brand's most promising newcomers against one another. Carmelo Hayes has been on a mission to prove himself, but he would have to go through the imposing Duke Hudson to do it.

Continuing some of NXT's biggest stories, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis would tag together for the first time against Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone. Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes would face a monster of a man in Josh Briggs, who LA Knight paid $10,000 to hurt.

Roderick Strong was originally set to face Kushida, but the NXT cruiserweight champion was not cleared to compete. He issued an open challenge to anyone for the night. NXT promised a Prime Target on the rivalry of Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

This show has as much potential as NXT show in recent memory to make a lasting impact. It was all down to who would step and who would falter on the road to TakeOver.