Dolphins' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

2 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Current ADP: 105.9 (TE11)

The Dolphins may have added Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller V in the offseason, but Mike Gesicki is still the Miami pass-catcher to have.

The 25-year-old's ADP doesn't line up with where he finished last season. He's just outside of the top 10 tight ends, although he finished just outside the top five in scoring in 2021.

That value is likely a projection based on the influx of talent at the receiver position. Granted, the Dolphins have more firepower, but two things still work in favor of the tight end.

First, the Dolphins receivers aren't exactly durable. Waddle is coming off a serious ankle injury that cost him most of his final campaign at Alabama, and Fuller has missed at least five games every year since his rookie season. DeVante Parker has remained relatively healthy, but his performance is why the other two were brought in.

Gesicki has only missed one game.

Another reason to believe that the Penn State product will be better is the improvement of Tagovailoa. Last season, the passing game was proficient at best. The team oscillated between Ryan Fitzpatrick and their rookie at quarterback and just tried to not mess up good situations the defense created.

This season, the hope should be for a more developed and dynamic offense. While Fuller and Waddle will take up some volume, there should still be enough targets for Gesicki to make an impact and have a strong fantasy campaign.