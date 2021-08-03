NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Is Trey Lance Winning the SF QB Battle Already?

1 of 8

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Trey Lance is going to make a liar out of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

It won't be intentional, but the talent of this year's third overall pick coupled with the investment San Francisco made in him lets everyone know which way this situation is trending.

"We're not splitting the reps up, going against the ones and stuff," Shanahan told reporters Monday. "I thought Trey had one of his better days on Saturday, but that was nothing to move him up there to start talking differently with Jimmy [Garoppolo] or anything like that."

Shanahan also said he didn't plan to give Lance first-team reps at all. A day later, he received his first rep with the 49ers' first-team offense, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

The issue isn't talent. The 49ers didn't trade up to the third overall pick with the intention of drafting Lance because he's lacking in any area. They know what he's capable of becoming. However, they shouldn't arbitrarily limit how soon his talent could translate and improve the offense.

At every turn, Shanahan has said Garoppolo puts the team in the best position to win. As such, Lance usurping the starting spot seemed unlikely.



"I think that would be pretty tough to do," Shanahan said. "So I'm not trying to put that pressure on Trey. But if anybody can pull stuff off, you're going to see it that way. But Jimmy's played too good of football. He's too good of a player. And Trey's trying to learn everything right now and soak it all in. So that's why I'd be very surprised if he was able to do that."

But it's a mistake to think that Lance can't get to that point sooner rather than later. The 2019 Walter Payton Award winner is already a massive upgrade based on pure arm talent, athleticism and ability to create outside of structure. The rookie wowed onlookers Tuesday with a 50-yard touchdown pass thrown across his body while rolling to his left, according to the San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman.

Granted, the impressive pass didn't come when Lance received his first-team rep. Still, the play showed the drastic difference in what he brings to the table compared to the 49ers' veteran option. If those types of plays continue to show up while the rookie builds his understanding of Shanahan's offense, the 49ers can't possibly keep him on the bench.