Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 13 in Tokyo

Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 13 in TokyoAugust 4, 2021
Are the United States and Australia tired of each other yet?
Swimming brought the rivalry of Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus, women's soccer ended in a draw, and the U.S. women's basketball team recently knocked out Australia. And on Day 13 of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a showdown in men's basketball and a rematch in women's soccer are on the way.
Elsewhere on the schedule, beach volleyball pair April Ross and Alix Klineman and the U.S. women's water polo team are ready for their semifinals. Plus, the women's golf tournament enters Round 2.
As always, a reminder about the clock: There's a 13-hour difference between Tokyo and the Eastern time zone. For viewers in North America, live action begins Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday morning. All times listed are ET.
This is your guide to Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Start Times and TV Info for Notable Events
Athletics (Track and Field)
Men's 110-meter hurdles: 10:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, NBC
Men's 400-meter final: 8 a.m. ET Thursday, Peacock
Basketball
Men's semifinals: United States vs. Australia, 12:15 a.m. ET Thursday, Peacock
Beach Volleyball
Women's semifinals: April Ross/Alex Klineman (United States) vs. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre (Switzerland), 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, NBC
Golf
Women's Round 2: 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Golf Channel
Skateboarding
Men's park final: 11:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNBC
Soccer
Women's bronze-medal game: United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m. ET Thursday, USA
Water Polo
Women's semifinals: Russian Olympic Committee vs. United States, 2:30 a.m. ET Thursday, USA
Women's Golf Tournament
Through the first round of the women's golf tournament, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom tops the field at five under par.
Right behind Sagstrom is U.S. star Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world. Both she and India's Aditi Ashok carded a four-under 67 on the opening day. Three golfers shot a three-under 68, including South Korea's Ko Jin-young, the world's No. 2.
The other U.S. scores from Round 1: Danielle Kang (-2), Jessica Korda (E) and Lexi Thompson (+1).
Day 13 should bring a little separation in the field, which also has to deal with extreme heat at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The heat index ran above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the first round.
Tee times for Round 2 begin at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.
The A-Team's Semifinal in Beach Volleyball
April Ross and Alix Klineman are one step from a chance for gold.
During the quarterfinals, the "A-Team" outlasted Germany's Laura Ludwig—the reigning gold medalist—and Maggie Kozuch. Ross and Klineman capitalized on a late service error from the Germans in both sets to earn a thrilling 21-19, 21-19 win.
The semifinals bring a showdown with Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre. They advanced with a hard-fought three-set win over Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti.
Ross and Klineman will again receive the prime-time treatment, playing the Swiss team at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC.
Ross is a two-time Olympic medalist—most recently landing a bronze with U.S. legend Kerri Walsh Jennings—but seeking her first gold. Klineman, a first-time Olympian, is an accomplished indoor player who shifted to the beach in 2017.
Men's Park Skateboarding Final
Skateboarding is new to the Olympics in 2021, and Japan has so far proved a most unwelcoming host. Japan has earned gold in all three competitions, including Day 12's women's park skateboarding.
But the United States is the favorite on the men's side.
Heimana Reynolds stands atop the world rankings, while Cory Juneau and Zion Wright are both in the top five. Reynolds won a gold at the World Skateboarding Championship in 2019 and a silver in 2018, while Juneau earned a bronze in 2017.
Team USA will expect a challenge from Luiz Francisco and Pedro Barros. Francisco won silver at worlds in 2019, and Barros landed a gold in 2018 and silver medals in 2016 and 2017.
Heats for the competition begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and the final is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET.
USA Basketball's Semifinal with Australia
Shortly before the Olympics began, Team USA landed some negative press in its exhibition games. Following a stunning loss to Nigeria, the United States fell to Australia 91-83.
Day 13 offers a small chance at redemption.
Granted, the "revenge" storyline is better suited for Australia. In each of the last four Olympics, the United States has defeated Australia—including the quarterfinals in both 2008 and 2012. This is the latest matchup between the countries in the Olympics since the U.S. won their semifinal matchup in 1996.
Australia is seeking its first-ever Olympic medal. The roster has a sizable NBA contingent with Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Jock Landale and Aron Baynes.
But the United States—with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and more—is certainly the favorite. The opening tip is slated for 12:15 a.m. ET Thursday.
The winner advances to play either France or Luka Doncic-led Slovenia in the gold-medal game.
U.S. Water Polo Eyeing a Chance at Gold
With one more victory, the U.S. women will be playing for a third straight gold medal in water polo.
Team USA cruised past Canada in the quarterfinals, leading 7-1 after the first quarter en route to a 16-5 victory. Maggie Steffens, Makenzie Fischer and Alys Williams all scored three goals, and Ashleigh Johnson notched 14 saves.
In the semis, the United States has a rematch with the Russian Olympic Committee. Team USA rolled to an 18-5 win in the group stage, so it's certainly the favorite in this clash.
And if the U.S. wins, it'll have a chance to become the first women's team to win three consecutive golds. Only two men's teams—Great Britain (1900, 1908-20) and Hungary (2000-08) have accomplished that.
The other semifinal features Spain and Hungary.
USWNT Goes for Bronze Against Australia
Welcome to the end of an era.
After a crushing 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals, the U.S. women's national team is hoping to secure bronze. The game, though, is more than a shot at a medal.
This matchup with Australia will very likely be the final time USWNT stalwarts Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn take the field in the Olympics. Each one is 36-plus years old. They could retire from international play—or, in the coming years, the next generation may simply pass them up.
However, before any of those decisions are made, Australia stands in the way of the podium.
The teams met in the group stage and played to a scoreless draw. For whatever reason—conservation of energy or a fear of Sam Kerr hitting on the counterattack—the U.S. had an atypically conservative plan in the contest. Whether that changes is a key storyline to watch on the field Thursday morning.
USA will broadcast the match at 4 a.m. ET.
Medal Events in Track and Field
- Men's triple jump: 10 p.m. ET Wednesday
- Men's shot put: 10:05 p.m. ET Wednesday
- Men's 110-meter hurdles: 10:55 p.m. ET Wednesday
- Men's 20-kilometer race walk: 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday
- Women's pole vault: 6 a.m. ET Thursday
- Men's 400-meter final: 8 a.m. ET Thursday
Day 13 is full of podium opportunities for the U.S. track and field team.
Wednesday evening, two-time silver medalist Will Claye competes in men's triple jump with teammate Donald Scott. Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs won gold and silver in shot put at the 2016 Rio Games and are in the final with Payton Otterdahl. Grant Holloway and Devon Allen qualified for the 110-meter hurdles final.
And on Thursday morning, pole vaulter Katie Nageotte and 400-meter runners Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aim for gold.
The sessions also feature heats for each of the women's 4x100, men's 4x100 and women's 4x400 relays.
Here's the full schedule of medal events: