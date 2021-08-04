Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 13 in Tokyo

0 of 8

John Locher/Associated Press

Are the United States and Australia tired of each other yet?

Swimming brought the rivalry of Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus, women's soccer ended in a draw, and the U.S. women's basketball team recently knocked out Australia. And on Day 13 of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a showdown in men's basketball and a rematch in women's soccer are on the way.

Elsewhere on the schedule, beach volleyball pair April Ross and Alix Klineman and the U.S. women's water polo team are ready for their semifinals. Plus, the women's golf tournament enters Round 2.

As always, a reminder about the clock: There's a 13-hour difference between Tokyo and the Eastern time zone. For viewers in North America, live action begins Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday morning. All times listed are ET.

This is your guide to Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics.