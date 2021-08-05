Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Early Training Camp Hype

0 of 8

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

The early days of NFL training camps often generate plenty of buzz.

Certain rookies look unstoppable. Some veterans are in the best shape of their lives. Both offenses and defenses look superb, and new arrivals seem like they're going to make the difference for their respective teams.

Optimism springs eternal during the offseason because every team is on the same footing. Once preseason games kick off, reality comes back into the equation.

With the preseason rapidly approaching, let's look at how much stock to put into some of the most buzz-worthy reports coming out of training camps across the league.