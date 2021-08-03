Aging Goldberg Struggles, Karrion Kross Loses Again and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw may have promised to take a step up with a live crowd on the road to SummerSlam, but the August 2 edition felt like the same old, same old. It was the same red-brand experience as always.

Nikki A.S.H. fell to Charlotte Flair last week, but this time she wanted The Queen in a No Holds Barred match and managed to overcome her rival.

Karrion Kross wrestled Keith Lee for the second week in the row. The Limitless One reversed last week's defeat with a win on Monday, underlining that this match was a bad idea for both men.

Meanwhile, WWE put on matches such as John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. T-Bar and Mace in front of a rowdy crowd that did not care for the contests. The fans at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois were far more interested in Bray Wyatt, who was unexpectedly released by the company on Saturday.

It did not help that Goldberg returned to Raw to continue his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. The WWE Hall of Famer was not comfortable on the mic but did deliver his customary Spear to MVP.

Monday's show did not inspire much confidence in WWE's future. The crowd quickly turned against the company, which remains more interested in overusing the talent it has in uninteresting spots than delivering a product genuinely worth watching.