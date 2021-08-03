The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

0 of 32

David Becker/Associated Press

NFL training camp began last week, letting players and coaching staffs begin preparations for the 2021 season. It was a long-awaited return to normalcy for teams that were required to hold virtual camps and meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic prior to the 2020 campaign.

Things got off to a slow start, however, as the collective bargaining agreement states the first three days of camp must be contactless, while the fourth and fifth days allow players to wear just helmets and light protective wear. With most teams taking off Sunday for a mandated rest day, fully padded practice didn't begin in earnest until Day 7 of camp on Monday.

Fans and analysts alike are finally getting a real glimpse of how they can expect teams and players to perform this year. With the pads on and 11-on-11 scrimmages finally taking place, it becomes easier to tell which players are excelling, and which are disappointing.

Some of the players turning heads are undrafted free agents, many of whom aren't expected to make the final roster when the last round of cuts are due at the end of the month. These surprise performances aren't just being noticed by fans in attendance, but also the team brass that will be deciding their futures.

With that in mind, here's an early look at the undrafted free agent rookies who have been making waves leading up to the start of the season.