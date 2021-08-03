Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 12 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The knockout round begins for the U.S. women's basketball team on a busy Day 12 of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Along with Team USA's quarterfinal clash against Australia, men's beach volleyball and women's indoor volleyball are both preparing to trim the field from eight to four. Baseball is moving one step closer to medal action, and women's golf starts too.

Key medal events include track and field—which has five golds to award—and women's park skateboarding.

Because of the 13-hour difference between Tokyo and the Eastern time zone, live events run from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in North America. All times listed are ET.

This is your guide to Day 12 at the Tokyo Olympics.