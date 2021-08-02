Fantasy Football 2021: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names

0 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

NFL training-camp season is in its full stride, and the start of the preseason is only days away. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the Hall of Fame Game this Thursday.

With the start of the preseason comes the beginning of fantasy-draft season. Experienced fantasy managers know that the time for preparation is now, as camp battles, preseason performances and injury updates will influence their draft decisions—and the most experienced know that drafting before the final week of preseason can be problematic.

While managers are busy digging through all of the available intel, they may also be kicking around ideas for team names. Fantasy is serious business, but it is meant to be fun, after all. The goal is to win a fantasy championship, but there's nothing wrong with wracking up some chuckles, groans and facepalms along the way.

Fortunately, there are several avenues that managers can explore when it comes to conjuring creative, catch and humorous team names. We'll explore some of those ideas here.