49ers' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers weren't exactly a fantasy football powerhouse during the 2020 season. While they did rank 15th in total offense, they ranked only 21st in points scored. Seven different times, they failed to score 21 points in a game.

Of course, injuries ravaged the 49ers last season, as key offensive players Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert all missed significant time. A committee backfield further clouded the picture for fantasy managers, as no one back logged more than 600 rushing yards on the year.

The committee backfield will return in 2021 and is again clouded by Jeff Wilson Jr.'s torn meniscus. However, last year's injured players will also be back, which will provide managers with some viable fantasy options.

We'll examine the best of those options here.