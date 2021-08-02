NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kawhi Leonard, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan

0 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Rumors are flying around the NBA, and free agency hasn't even started yet. In fact, teams haven't even been allowed to begin negotiations with players, and there's already been tons of speculation about who will be going where this offseason.

Things are only going to heat up on Monday, especially once 6 p.m. ET arrives. That's when the NBA's 30 teams can start to negotiate with free agents. And while signings can't be made official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, there will be plenty of deals already in place by that point.

Some big names will be on the free-agent market. If many of them decide to switch teams, it could greatly impact the landscape of the league ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Here's some of the latest free-agent buzz from around the NBA.