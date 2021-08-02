Eagles' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

Eagles' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football DraftsAugust 2, 2021
There were numerous reasons the Philadelphia Eagles offense underperformed in 2020: early struggles at quarterback, a shallow receiving corps and injuries to multiple key players. But things should be better for the team during the 2021 season.
Last year, the Eagles ranked 25th in the NFL with 334.6 total yards per game. It is hoped that number will go up during the upcoming season, and there could be more players on Philadelphia's roster who post impressive numbers of their own, making them worthy of consideration for fantasy football.
The Eagles have a lot of offensive potential with the unit experiencing some turnover and an influx of young talent. Several of these players you're going to want on your fantasy rosters this season.
Here's a look at the top Philadelphia players to target in fantasy football to begin 2021.
Miles Sanders, RB
When Miles Sanders is healthy, has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. He's ranked 16th among RBs in ESPN's points-per-reception rankings, but there's no reason he can't move up into the top 10 because of his talent and skill set.
Despite being limited to 12 games in 2020, Sanders rushed for 867 yards and six touchdowns. However, he was nearly nonexistent in the passing game (an area in which he excelled as a rookie in 2019), with only 28 catches for 197 yards and no receiving scores. But that could change in 2021.
"It's all mental. My fundamentals and mechanics on catching the ball, just fixing that," Sanders told reporters at training camp last week. "Just getting more throws in in the offseason as much as I can with Jalen [Hurts] or any quarterback that's available and just working on little stuff like that, and my route running, too."
Expect a bounce-back season from Sanders in 2021. And while his average draft position in PPR leagues is the eighth pick of the third round (per Fantasy Football Calculator), his potential production could make him worthy of taking late in the second round as a borderline RB1/RB2 for your team.
Jalen Hurts, QB
Because of Jalen Hurts' mobility, he has the potential to put up huge fantasy numbers. He showcased that in Week 14 last season, when he passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and a score against the Arizona Cardinals.
Hurts wasn't quite as productive in his other three starts last season, but he also spent more than half the year as Carson Wentz's backup. Now that Hurts is the Eagles' clear-cut starter, he has the potential to keep improving and boost his fantasy stock even further for 2021 and beyond.
So how early should you be considering Hurts in fantasy drafts? He's worthy of being a QB1 to start the season (although you may want to take a safe QB for your bench, just in case). And that's why he's the quarterback with the 11th highest ADP, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
It could be wise to stack up on other positions, then take Hurts around the seventh or eighth round. With more playmakers around him in the Eagles offense this year such as DeVonta Smith, he's likely to put up some big numbers on a somewhat consistent basis.
Dallas Goedert, TE
Dallas Goedert's fantasy stock would have gone way up if the Eagles had traded fellow tight end Zach Ertz this offseason. But anything is still possible. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ertz is "still not happy" in training camp after not getting a contract extension from Philadelphia, so maybe he could get moved at some point.
Even with Ertz around, Goedert is likely to be the Eagles' clear top tight end and one of the better options at the position in fantasy. He isn't among the NFL's elite tight ends, but he's in the top 10 and is at the level that you can probably avoid streaming at the position if he's on your roster.
In 11 games last season, Goedert was targeted at least six times in eight of them, and he had 17 total targets in the three games that he and Hurts both started. With some young, inexperienced wide receivers on Philadelphia's offense this year, Hurts may look to Goedert, who he has already established a connection with, quite a bit.
Goedert had 524 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, but don't be surprised if he puts up bigger numbers this year. He won't be among the top five fantasy tight ends, but he should be a safe bet to finish at least in the top 12.