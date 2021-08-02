Eagles' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

There were numerous reasons the Philadelphia Eagles offense underperformed in 2020: early struggles at quarterback, a shallow receiving corps and injuries to multiple key players. But things should be better for the team during the 2021 season.

Last year, the Eagles ranked 25th in the NFL with 334.6 total yards per game. It is hoped that number will go up during the upcoming season, and there could be more players on Philadelphia's roster who post impressive numbers of their own, making them worthy of consideration for fantasy football.

The Eagles have a lot of offensive potential with the unit experiencing some turnover and an influx of young talent. Several of these players you're going to want on your fantasy rosters this season.

Here's a look at the top Philadelphia players to target in fantasy football to begin 2021.