NBA Free Agency 2021: Latest Rumors and Signing Predictions for Top Stars

We've reached the doorstep of 2021 NBA free agency. Though teams cannot officially sign players until August 6, they can begin negotiations starting at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Several notable names are slated to hit the open market, and many of them are likely to have new homes lined up by Tuesday morning.

An interesting wrinkle to this year's edition of free agency is that some of the top targets—specifically, Lonzo Ball and John Collins—will be restricted free agents. This means that offer sheets and sign-and-trades will be pieces of the equation.

Sign-and-trades will be in play for some unrestricted free agents as well, and we're undoubtedly going to see a ton of cash thrown around on outright offers.

What's the latest buzz with a little more than 24 hours to go before free agency? Let's take a look.