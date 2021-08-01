Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 18

0 of 3

The deals made prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline affected the rosters of both contenders and bottom feeders.

The affects of the buying and selling led to some rearranged lineups over the last few days and that will have a major impact on fantasy baseball rosters.

The immediate reaction to contenders, like Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers, making moves is to add the players that were brought in to provide an extra push toward the playoff spots.

However, the playoff contenders are not the only squads to look at for waiver wire additions for the next week and the rest of the season.

Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs have new leadoff hitters in their lineups that could add valuable totals to fantasy offenses alongside the sluggers aiming to land berths in October.