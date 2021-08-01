The Basketball Tournament 2021 Semifinals TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

VCG/Getty Images

The four teams left in the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament face a quick turnaround from the quarterfinals to semifinals.

The remaining contenders for the $1 million prize will face off in two Sunday afternoon contests in Dayton, Ohio. One of the four sides will be a new winner of the event after reigning champions and No. 1 seeds Golden Eagles were eliminated by No. 3 Boeheim's Army during Saturday's quarterfinal play.

Boeheim's Army is the highest-seeded squad left. Florida TNT, Team 23 and Blue Collar U started the competition as No. 5 and No. 6 seeds.

The Basketball Tournament Semifinal Schedule

Boeheim's Army vs. Florida TNT (noon ET, ESPN)

Team 23 vs. Blue Collar U (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Games can be live-streamed on ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Preview

Boeheim's Army is the top remaining seed, but it may not be viewed as the favorite to emerge as the champion. Semifinal opponent Florida TNT turned in the most impressive performance of the quarterfinal round, as it knocked off After Shocks 92-63

The Florida-based team has been led by Kenny Boynton, who has become the breakout star of the competition. The former Florida Gators star put up 16 points Saturday, and if Boeheim's Army can't contain him, Florida TNT could be on the way to another blowout win.

In total, Florida TNT had five players reach double digits, but Boynton has been the catalyst of the offense through the first four rounds.

Boeheim's Army had Tyrese Rice and Chris McCullough both reach double digits Saturday in a much more low-scoring affair against Golden Eagles. The Syracuse alumni carry plenty of experience from deep TBT runs in previous years, but few of its opponents have been as hot as Florida TNT.

The other semifinal pits a pair of No. 6 seeds against each other in Team 23 and Blue Collar U, both of whom knocked out TBT stalwarts Saturday. Team 23 eliminated 2020 finalist Sideline Cancer, and Blue Collar U beat the Floyd Mayweather-backed Money Team.

Nick Perkins and Blake Hamilton combined for 41 of the 84 points produced Saturday by Blue Collar U, a team with background from the University of Buffalo.

Team 23 had four players reach double digits against Sideline Cancer, with Eric Washington leading the charge with 16 points.

Both No. 6 seeds have well-rounded offenses, so we should be in for a close affair with a spot in Tuesday's final on the line.

The two semifinal winners will get a day off in Dayton before returning for the championship game. The winning team gets to split the $1 million purse.