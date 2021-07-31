AEW, Impact or Other: Where Will 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Land After WWE Release?

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

"I'm not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more," WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said earlier this week during a Q2 2021 investors call (h/t WrestlingInc.com for the transcription).

It appears his company may just have done that.

WWE once again shocked the wrestling world with the release of a former world champion Saturday, this time in the form of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE and universal champion had not been seen on television since a head-scratching loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 back on April 11, but his stature within the company was such that an outright release as part of WWE's ongoing budget cuts still stunned fans and co-workers alike.

On-screen partner in crime Alexa Bliss, former teammate-turned-foe Braun Strowman and former women's champion Mickie James were among those who took to Twitter to address the breaking news.

Beyond the unexpectedness of the release is the potential for Wyatt to take his talents elsewhere and continue to contribute to the industry. Or, maybe, to captivate a new audience in Hollywood.

In the wake of Wyatt's sudden dismissal from a company he has called home since 2009, here are three landing spots the enigmatic performer may find himself in sooner rather than later.