NBA Free Agency 2021: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Chris Paul and More

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA draft took place Thursday night, and now the next important date on the offseason calendar is the start of free agency. While that doesn't officially arrive until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, teams can begin negotiating with players on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

For some players, it may not take long to agree to deals, either with their former teams or new ones. Others will stay on the market for longer, weighing options before signing a contract for the 2021-22 season (and potentially longer).

There have already been some major trades this offseason. Once free agency begins, the landscape of the league is likely to change even more.

Here's some of the latest offseason buzz surrounding several notable players, along with predictions for where each will end up for the 2021-22 season.