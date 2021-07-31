NBA Draft Results 2021: Easy-to-Read Grades, Picks for All 30 NBA Teams

0 of 4

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

A new class of NBA rookies entered the league Thursday night. After excelling in either the college, international or G League ranks, these players are set to embark on their professional careers.

While some of these players are likely to live up to expectations, some may end up being busts. Others who were picked late during the two-round event could prove to be steals.

However, we won't know exactly which NBA team has the best draft class until we see these players in action. And for some, it will take a few years before they can be evaluated fairly.

Nonetheless, it's still possible to grade the performances of the NBA teams on draft night based on projections and how these players are likely to turn out. So here's a look at the results from the 2021 NBA draft, along with a grade for each team.