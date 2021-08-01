Quick Takes on Bray Wyatt's WWE Release, CM Punk, Heel Sasha Banks and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has made what has felt like an endless amount of mistakes with Bray Wyatt for the better part of the past decade, but their biggest blunder was releasing him from his contract on July 30.

Although details surrounding his departure are still scarce, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that "budget cuts" were cited as the reason for his release. He joins a long list of talented individuals who were prematurely let go this last year but will no doubt have a bright future ahead of him regardless of what he decides to do next.

As one door closes, another one opens, though not in WWE. Rumors pertaining to a possible return to the ring for CM Punk in AEW have been running rampant recently and AEW all but confirmed the signing by announcing the second-ever episode of Rampage for his hometown of Chicago.

If he is indeed on his way in, one name in particular would make for the perfect opponent for him at All Out in Chicago, as teased on the latest edition of Dynamite.

This newsworthy week in wrestling also saw Sasha Banks make her long-awaited return to SmackDown and lay out Bianca Belair in brutal fashion. Their SmackDown Women's Championship clash will be even more exciting now that Banks has gone back to her roots as a heel.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why the heel version of The Boss is the best Boss, AEW reportedly holding off on Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega at All Out, which brand would benefit from having Becky Lynch on its roster, and more.