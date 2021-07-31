Sasha Banks Is Back, Cena Steals Balor's Title Shot, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

2 of 4

After not being on WWE television since her loss to Belair at WrestleMania 37, Banks returned Friday to save the SmackDown women's champion from being beaten down by Carmella and Zelina Vega.

The crowd exploded for The Boss as she ran to the ring and took care of business. She looked energetic and had a smile plastered across her face. Clearly, Banks is happy to have the crowd back.

What was surprising is how Banks hugged a shocked Belair and acted like they were best friends. We all saw them together at the ESPY Awards, but it never felt like WWE would try to have them go from bitter enemies to friends without warning.

Some people were probably waiting for her to take a cheap shot at an unsuspecting Belair as they danced together, but it never happened. At least not yet. While the return was a great moment for Banks and her fans, it was also a little sudden. WWE usually gives big moments like this more time to breathe.

The WrestleMania opponents teamed up against Carmella and Vega in the main event. The Boss scored the win for the team and celebrated with the champ before taking her down with a Backstabber into the Banks Statement.

Loud boos echoed in the arena as she reapplied the submission to the fallen champion as the show went off the air. That friendship was more short-lived than Charlotte Flair's most recent title reign.

Mella and Vega both want title shots, but with The Boss back in the mix, The EST's plans for SummerSlam still appear to be up in the air. We will have to wait to find out who ends up challenging her at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Maybe all three women will challenge Belair in a Fatal 4-Way.