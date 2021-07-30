Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 7

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Tokyo Olympics have officially reached the one-week mark, and a few countries are beginning to separate themselves in the medal count.

The United States has the lead in the overall medal count with 41 top-three medal finishes. However, China has 40 total medals and leads the pack with 19 golds. Host country Japan has fared well, with 17 gold medals and 28 overall, while the Russian Olympic Committee has 10 golds and 34 overall medals.

For those unfamiliar, Russian athletes are competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after last year's banning of Russia's team name by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for doping violations.

While Australia, Great Britain and Italy have each notched 20 or more medal wins, no other team has won 10 or more gold medals.

Tokyo Olympic Medal Standings After Day 7

1. China: 19 gold, 40 overall

2. Japan: 17 gold, 28 overall

3. United States: 14 gold, 41 overall

4. ROC: 10 gold, 34 overall

5. Australia: nine gold, 22 overall

6. Great Britain: six gold, 24 overall

7. South Korea: five gold, 15 overall

8. Netherlands: 3 gold, 15 overall

9. France: three gold, 13 overall

10. Germany: 3 gold, 16 overall

*Complete standings can be found at Olympics.com



Day 7 Highlights



Track and Field Events Begin



For some fans of the summer Olympics, track and field events are the highlight. While sports like boxing, basketball and soccer are popular year-round, events like the pole vault, discus throw and various racing formats are pretty much only heavily watched once every four years.

The 2021 track and field competition—labeled Athletics on the Olympics official website—officially got underway on Friday, with Ethiopia's Selemon Barega winning the first track and field gold of the games.

Barega won the men's 10,000m final over Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda.

Other track and field events from Friday included early heats of the women's 100m, men's discus qualification, women's triple jump and 4x400 mixed relay.

Day two will begin on Saturday (late Friday evening in the Eastern Time Zone) and will features finals in the women's 100m, 4x400 mixed relay and men's discus.

Alexander Zverev Bests Novak Djokovic

Men's tennis is a popular sport even in non-Olympic years, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic is one of its biggest stars.

Djokovic was chasing tennis history, having already won the Australian Open, French Open, and at Wimbledon in 2021. With the U.S. Open slated to begin on August 30, Djokovic had a chance to do something only achieved by Srefi Graf back in 1988—winning all four majors and the Olympics in the same year.

Djokovic can still win all four majors, but his quest for the Golden Slam was ended by Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday.

"I know that he was chasing history, is chasing the 'Golden Slam' and was chasing the Olympics, but in these kind of moments me and Novak are very close," Zvrev said, per Ben Morse of CNN.com. "Of course I'm happy that I've won, but at the end of the day I know how Novak feels."

Zverev will face Karen Khachanov of the ROC in the men's final.

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins in Shootout

The U.S. women's soccer team will advance to the semifinals after defeating the Netherlands in a thrilling shootout on Friday.

The match remained tied at 2-2 after regulation and two overtime periods before heading to a penalty kick shootout. Team USA was quick to credit goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for repeatedly turning back the Netherlands.

"There’s no one else I’d rather have in the net than her," midfielder Rose Lavelle said, per Andrew Das of the New York Times.

The U.S. women's team, which lost to Sweden in the opening round, finished pool play with a disappointing 1-1-1 record. However, they've rebounded nicely and will face Team Canada in the semifinal round on August 2.