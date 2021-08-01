Predictions for John Cena, Goldberg and the Biggest Stars at SummerSlam

Scott Roth/Associated Press

SummerSlam is the second biggest event on WWE’s calendar and the 2021 edition of the pay-per-view is set to become one of the most memorable shows of the year.

With top names in the wrestling industry like John Cena, Goldberg and Edge set to highlight the event, hardcore and casual fans alike are prepared to witness a spectacle that helps close out another wild summer.

Here are the predictions for the biggest stars and most popular athletes on the SummerSlam card.

John Cena and Roman Reigns

While it had been rumored for months, the return of Cena to WWE Programming was a monumental moment that was made even more memorable when it became clear he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Cena is a bona fide wrestling legend and his 16 world title reigns makes him respected by every generation of fans. Whether the WWE Universe likes him or not, the leader of the Cenation is one of the most popular performers in the history of the sport.

The key will be Cena putting over Reigns to cement a new top star.

Reigns has been embroiled in the best-told storyline in WWE over the last year, but he could use another major victory over a future Hall of Famer to cement his status as the top dog in the company moving forward.

Cena was the face of WWE, but Reigns has taken over and needs the victory to prove his worth.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

Lashley has been one of the highlights of Raw on a weekly basis, but he needs a marquee storyline and match at SummerSlam to ensure his WWE Championship reign is deemed a long-term success.

That’s where Goldberg comes into play.

As one of the true legends of the business, Goldberg has the ability to draw in casual fans and expose them to the modern-day product. Not only will the former WCW champion help attract more viewers, but he will also likely put over Lashley in a big way at the August PPV.

For the WWE Universe to be all-in on Lashley and his ability to carry a brand as a top champion, he needs a feud and culminating match that makes him a bigger draw. Beating Goldberg in front of a live crowd would be the epic moment the champion needs.

Edge and Seth Rollins

In an age where many Superstars can jump brands in WWE and beyond, the term dream match is not used as often. When Edge and Rollins square off at SummerSlam, the bout will be considered a dream come true for many wrestling fans.

As much as the younger star should pull off a hard-earned victory over the wrestling legend to cement his status as a top performer on a week-to-week basis, WWE booking suggests Edge will be victorious as part of the larger storyline with Roman Reigns.

Instead of building to Rollins vs. Reigns as the biggest possible SmackDown storyline, Edge still hasn’t received a clean shot at Reigns without some form of interference or the addition of another Superstar.

Edge’s run back to No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship stars at SummerSlam with a win over Rollins.

Biance Belair and Nikki A.S.H.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair and Nikki A.S.H. are holding their respective brand’s championships and should be a marquee part of the SummerSlam broadcast.

On the Raw side, Nikki A.S.H. is scheduled to defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. As much as the champion has been connecting with fans, Flair could easily pin Ripley to give her another reign and hand the underdog face more adversity to overcome.

Nikki A.S.H. should walk away from SummerSlam with her championship, though.

As for Belair, the stage has been set for months for Sasha Banks to make her triumphant return to WWE Programming and work to avenge her WrestleMania loss. While Banks could stun the world, Belair should remain champion for the foreseeable future.

Swerves are always possible, but Belair and Nikki A.S.H. should retain at SummerSlam.

