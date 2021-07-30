NBA Draft Results 2021: Team-by-Team Grades, List of Picks and Analysis

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic were poised to land one of the NBA draft's second-tier prospects with the No. 5 overall pick.

Instead of digging through a long list of candidates, the Magic made one of the easiest decisions on Thursday night when Jalen Suggs became available.

Suggs was widely regarded as a top-four selection in most mock drafts, but the Toronto Raptors passed on him at No. 4 in favor of Scottie Barnes.

That led to the Magic starting an impressive two-player haul in the top 10. They went on to select Franz Wagner with the No. 8 pick.

Orlando did not have to package its selections together to get a top-tier player, and now it goes into the rest of the offseason with plenty of excitement regarding its roster makeup.

The Magic were not the only team that left the Barclays Center pleased with its selections. The Charlotte Hornets found themselves in a similar spot when James Bouknight fell to No. 11.

Charlotte finished its draft night with three solid picks to add depth around Bouknight and LaMelo Ball to feel good about where it stands as the regular season approaches.