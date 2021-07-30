2021 NBA Draft Results: Team Grades and Analysis of Top Prospects

0 of 4

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham was long expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. And on Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons used the top selection on the 19-year-old guard out of Oklahoma State. No surprises there.

But not everything went according to plan. As always, trades occurred on draft night that shook up the order. Some players came off the board much earlier than expected, while others were available for longer than anticipated.

In the end, 60 players were selected during the two-round event as many of the league's 30 teams added some potential future stars to their rosters.

Here's a look at this year's draft results, along with grades for all the teams.