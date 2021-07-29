NBA Draft Picks 2021: List of Results, Grades and Analysis

1 of 2

1. Detroit Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

The number one overall number was a no-brainer. Cade Cunningham is the best overall player in the draft. Although the Pistons have five point guards for some reason, the Oklahoma freshman offers the team a versatile playmaker.

Cunningham is a complete player who can shoot the three and create his own shot off the dribble. At 6’8”, he could also work as a combo guard, playing at the two alongside Killian Hayes.

Grade: A

2. Houston Rockets: G Jalen Green, G League Ignite

In Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets selected the best pure scorer in this year’s draft. His elite athleticism, staggering first step, and ball handling skills make him tough to guard. Additionally, the young prospect has an excellent pull-up jumper and a slasher mentality.

Green’s ability to create his own shot is what separates him from the pack, but he also has a lot of potential as a playmaker. John Wall will have an incredible outlet on the open floor because the Ignite guard is at his best on the break.

Grade: A

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: C Evan Mobley, USC

Evan Mobley is an interchangeable big man who could be a matchup nightmare for the Cavs’ opponents. He’s a mobile player with a great shooting touch who can score on the move. Even more, he can stretch the floor and shoot threes.

The 7’0’ USC freshman is also an exceptional passer at his position. In addition, he’s a strong rim protector and offensive rebounder, giving him the chance to create second-chance opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Grade: A

4. Toronto Raptors: F Scottie Barnes, Florida State

This was a bit of a head-scratcher for Toronto as the team could use a point guard to replace Kyle Lowry. To that end, Jalen Suggs made the most sense as the fourth pick. Instead, the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes.

The Florida State swingman is a phenomenal playmaker and defender with a high basketball IQ. Barnes is an exceptional passer and his on-ball defense gives him the ability to create for his team on the fast break. While he isn’t a great scorer, the first-year guard brings hustle and energy on both ends on the court.

His playmaking capabilities meant that Barnes could easily climb into the top five picks. Still, it’s hard to understand how he will fit into Toronto’s plans to rebuild.

Grade: B-

5. Orlando Magic: G Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Jalen Suggs is a steal for Orlando because it seemed like he would be off the board by the fifth pick. The Gonzaga guard is an excellent playmaker with an advanced basketball IQ.

The three-point marksman is also a fearless finisher and a consistent threat in transition as a scorer and passer. Coming off the pick and roll, he’s great at moving the ball to the open man. His rebounding also makes him someone who can initiate fast breaks.

Grade: A

6. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Josh Giddey, Australia

Josh Giddey offers the Thunder an incredible secondary playmaker who is fantastic at controlling the pace on offense. Giddey has a tremendous court vision and a positional size advantage.

The Aussie is debatably the best passer in the draft. He reads the defense well and creates easy looks for his teammates when he penetrates. The crafty scorer also excels coming off the pick and rolls, making him a great addition to Oklahoma City.

Grade: B

7. Golden State Warriors: F Jonathan Kuminga, Congo

Jonathan Kuminga has exceptional strength and athleticism at the forward position. The ambidextrous finisher is a solid ball handler with an upside as a scorer off the dribble. However, his real strength is his ability to operate in the post and pass to open cutters. As such, the Congolese forward will fit in with the Warriors as a big man they can potentially run the offense through.

Grade: B

8. Orlando Magic: F Franz Wagner, Michigan

With their second lottery pick, Orlando selected Franz Wagner. The forward from Michigan is a great passer and pick and roll playmaker.

Wagner is a potential mismatch for fours and fives with upside as a point forward. Additionally, he’s a tough defender and a tremendous rebounder. He and Jalen Suggs are excellent players to build around

Grade: B-

9. Sacramento Kings: G Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Davion Mitchell is a fantastic pick for the Sacramento Kings. The 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year is the best on-ball defender in the draft.

Even more, he has an advantageous burst of quickness and he has displayed creativity off the dribble. The Baylor guard can and will size you up and drill a pull-up jumper over his defender. Mitchell is also a solid passer who can create for his teammates.

Grade: B+

10. New Orleans Pelicans: F Ziaire Williams, Stanford

Ziaire Williams is rail-thin but he makes up for that with length and 6-10.5 wingspan. He also moves well, changing speed and direction effectively.

Williams’s footwork and ball handling make him comfortable creating his own shot or playing off the pick and roll. In addition, he can knock down set shots off the dribble and catch. The 6’9” forward will be a solid role player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grade: B-