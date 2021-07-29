NBA Draft Results 2021: Team-by-Team List of Grades and Picks

0 of 4

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons had the easiest decision to make at the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Detroit took the best player on the board in Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall selection.

Of course, it is easy to judge Detroit's pick in a good light because it took the top player on the draft board first.

Sometimes the smart pick can be the best selection as well and the Pistons are set up for success with Cunningham added to a few promising young players on their roster.

Other teams did not fare so well in the court of public opinion on Thursday night, including the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto surprisingly bypassed Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs to land Florida State's Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick. Suggs was taken at No. 5 by the Orlando Magic.

San Antonio made a bit of a reach by landing Alabama's Joshua Primo at No. 12. Primo likely would have been available a few picks beneath that spot and it allowed the Indiana Pacers to take Chris Duarte at No. 13 and for the Golden State Warriors to land Moses Moody at No. 14.