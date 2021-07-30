NBA Free Agency 2021: Start Date, Schedule and Details

0 of 4

The NBA reached another offseason milestone on Thursday with the 2021 draft. As many expected, Oklahoma State product Cade Cunningham went first overall, and there were few true surprises in the early first round.

In fact, the night's biggest shocker may have been the news that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards have nearly reached an agreement to send Russell Westbrook to L.A. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell will be part of the deal, along with the No. 22 pick in the draft (Isaiah Jackson).

The league now turns its attention to free agency, which will unofficially begin on Monday, August 2. Teams can begin negotiating with players then, though deals cannot become official until August 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming free-agency period, including schedule, salary-cap information and a look at the top players available.

First, though, let's take a quick look back at Thursday night's draft.