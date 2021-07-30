Final Blockbuster Trade Predictions for 2021 MLB Deadline Day

0 of 6

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

MLB trade deadline day is upon us!

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Friday to finalize any deals, and with no more August waiver-trade window, this is the last real opportunity for contenders to put the finishing touches on their rosters for the stretch run.

We've already seen a flurry of activity in the days leading up to the deadline, with 2021 All-Star selections Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Joey Gallo and Adam Frazier, along with longtime Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, among the notable players who have found new homes.

However, there are still a lot of big names in play on the trade block, and it's shaping up to be one of the busiest deadline days in recent memory as a result.

Ahead you'll find one final round of predictions for the biggest blockbuster deadline deals as well as a quick list of some notable trade candidates we're predicting will stay put.

