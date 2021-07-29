Celtics Rumors: Latest on Bradley Beal Trade, Evan Fournier Market and More

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal will almost assuredly be a figure of interest this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer and Shams Charania of The Athletic both reported over the weekend that Beal was weighing a trade request ahead of Thursday's draft. Fischer listed multiple teams that might be on Beal's list of preferred destinations, with the Celtics being one of those teams.

Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington told Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston on the Celtics Talk podcast that the possibility Beal ends up on the Celtics is legitimate because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum.

"I would say this, the Tatum thing is real," Miller said, via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. "Bradley would have never considered Boston if Tatum wasn't there."

Beal and Tatum grew up together in St. Louis. Their paths might again be intertwined with both in the throws of NBA superstardom. Tatum would certainly love to play with Beal. The Celtics star commented a shamrock on an Instagram post analyzing the Golden State Warriors' reported interest in Beal.

It seems unlikely the Celtics would trade Jaylen Brown in a Beal package. That means, to make the money work, Boston would likely have to part with Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson as a starting point.

Washington is likely to request young players, so the Celtics might have to fold Robert Williams and Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford into the mix. That's on top of the draft capital likely necessary to supplement the players in any such Beal package.

Perhaps all the hypothesizing is moot. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Monday that Beal had yet to request a trade, and there was not even a "timid suggestion" he would do so, though he is thinking about his future with the organization.

In any case, the Celtics could be a team to watch if Beal is eventually made available.