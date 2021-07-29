NBA Free Agency 2021: Bold Predictions for DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and More

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While NBA headlines focus on the 2021 draft, free agency, which starts with the negotiation period Monday at 6 p.m. ET, isn't far behind.

This year, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry will hit the open market as two of the most recognizable names among the unrestricted free-agent group.

Over the last few years, DeRozan has expanded his skill set. He'll draw several suitors. As a former NBA champion, Lowry can bring leadership to a locker room. At 35 years old, he's still a solid lead guard who can score and distribute to playmakers.

As former teammates with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan and Lowry could join forces once again on a playoff contender.

What's next for two of the top free agents? Who's an underrated pickup with some upside? We'll provide three bold predictions for the most intriguing players on the open market and how they fit at those potential landing spots.