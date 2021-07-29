New Trade Packages for NBA's Top Targets

2 of 5

Mark Black/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors Receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: No. 6, No. 14, L.A. Clippers' 2022 first-round pick (top-eight protection, via Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: James Wiseman, No. 3, No. 7, Golden State's 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round swap (Golden State)

Let's mash some rumors together, shall we?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly no longer untouchable. As one team executive told Fischer: "It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get." The Thunder are also among the teams chasing the Cavs' No. 3 pick in hopes of landing Evan Mobley, but Cleveland is apparently so high on him it wouldn't even accept No. 6 and SGA to move out of that spot, according to Fischer.

It isn't too hard to see the Cavs' hesitation. Gilgeous-Alexander would instantly become the best player on their team, but he's extension-eligible and they already have Darius Garland and Collin Sexton (also extension-eligible) populating the backcourt. That is part of the calculus of their moving down. Drafting for fit is overrated when they still want for a megastar prospect, but Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs heavily overlap with some of their most important players.

Bagging another lottery pick and an additional first-rounder feels like fair value to dip three spots. That Clippers' selection, remember, is no longer an afterthought asset following Kawhi Leonard's partially torn right ACL. Oklahoma City could place extra protections on it, but betting against Los Angeles' success in 2022 is a quality flier for Cleveland.

The Thunder, meanwhile, successfully delays its timeline, which is the only half-rational reason to jettison SGA. They no longer have to worry about his max extension, James Wiseman is under team and cost control for another three seasons, and most importantly, they're jumping into the top three while retaining another top-seven selection.

Acquiring Wiseman is somewhat redundant if the target is Mobley. The Thunder aren't deep enough in their rebuild to care. They could ask the Warriors for a 2025 swap and 2026 first-rounder instead of Wiseman, but that buries them in future draft picks even more. Having Wiseman also gives them the flexibility to take Suggs or Green, both of whom are more tantalizing fits in SGA's absence.

To anyone wondering why Golden State is surrendering equal value for SGA or Beal when the latter remains the superior player: Age matters. Gilgeous-Alexander is 23. His max extension will run cheaper than Beal's next deal, his positional malleability jibes with how the Warriors defend, and he can carry the offensive creation duties independent of Stephen Curry.

More than anything, SGA wedges back open Golden State's title window while preserving its bridge into the future. It can justify forking over as much for him as Beal—if not more.