Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Danielson in AEW, More

"Keith Lee is being buried." (@abdulrahim1)

"Keith Lee should go back to NXT." (@fcourtney)

There were quite a few takes this week related to Keith Lee and how he has been booked on Raw since returning on the July 19 edition of Raw.

The general consensus is that WWE is burying The Limitless One, and while I think it's too early to say his character will never recover, I can't help but agree that the company has handled his return as poorly as it could have.

Lee losing his return match was bad enough, but then WWE booked him to lose again the following week. It's hard to imagine there was some grand plan behind all of this.

He doesn't have to win every single match to be a top star, but having him lose two in a row has clearly affected how fans see him.

There is one way I could see this turning around. If Lee loses again, WWE could turn him heel by having him freak out and destroy everyone at ringside. It wouldn't fix everything, but it would be a good start.