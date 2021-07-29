2021 NBA Draft Selections: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Results

On the heels of the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA championship, the 2021 NBA draft is set for Thursday night.

Last year's draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year's will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

ABC and ESPN will air all 60 picks in the first and second rounds beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and every selection can be seen in the graphic above, which will be updated throughout the night.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Detroit Pistons, but G League guard Jalen Green, USC center Evan Mobley and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs are also in the mix to be high picks.

Bleacher Report has you covered on draft night as all 30 NBA teams look to add some young talent leading up to free agency and the 2021-22 season. B/R's live draft grades for all 30 teams can be found here as well.