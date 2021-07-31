5 Realistic Trades to Give NBA Stars New Homes After the Draft

1 of 5

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Trade: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, a 2023 first-round pick swap, a 2025 first-round pick swap and a 2026 first-round pick for Damian Lillard

When Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported June 27 that Lillard might push his way "out the door," it felt inevitable he'd demand a trade. Now, it's been over a month since that report, and Lillard is still a Trail Blazer.

That doesn't necessarily mean all is well in Portland, though, especially if it can't add a star to play with Lillard. If the superstar does ask out, The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted that Golden State might be interested in swooping in.

"They'd make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I'm sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland," Slater wrote.

There would be some concern regarding the skill and usage overlap with Lillard and Stephen Curry, but both have shown an ability to work with high-end scorers (Kevin Durant for Curry and CJ McCollum for Lillard). The talent level of that backcourt would be ridiculous.

Yes, it would put a lot of pressure on Klay Thompson (who's missed the last two seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles), Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to carry a decent defense, but the offensive firepower would be immense.

For Portland, entertaining any Lillard packages would almost certainly require a trade demand from the star. And receiving the seventh and 14th picks in this draft might've been more intriguing before the selections were made, but this is a rebuild starter kit for the Blazers.

Jonathan Kuminga hovered around the top five of mock drafts and big boards for months before sliding to No. 7 Thursday. His combination of 6'7" size and versatility is intriguing. There's plenty of that from last year's No. 2 pick, 7-footer James Wiseman, as well.

Throw in some future draft consideration and Andrew Wiggins' deal for salary-matching purposes (his contract expires after the 2022-23 season) and you can see why Portland would at least be intrigued.

A team like the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder could come over the top with their treasure troves of assets, but stars have increasingly had their say in their own trades of late. A chance to return to The Bay and compete for a title would almost certainly tempt Lillard, an Oakland native.