Free-Agent Contracts Steelers Must Consider Before Training Camp

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

For a team coming off a 12-win season and a deep roster with star players, the optimism around the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into 2021 feels surprisingly low.

Some of the concerns are for things out of Pittsburgh's control. Playing in the same division as the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is a daunting task for anyone. The AFC North was the only division in the NFL that had three playoff teams last season.

One major question mark is what Ben Roethlisberger is going to look like at 39 years old. He had a good statistical season in 2020 with 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 65.6 completion percentage, but the stretch run showed a lot of cracks in the foundation.

Roethlisberger threw for 2,037 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over his final seven games, including the 48-37 loss to the Browns in the AFC Wild Card round.

After starting last season with 11 straight wins, the Steelers lost five of their final six games. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 14 years as Pittsburgh's head coach.

Alabama running back Najee Harris was the team's top draft pick to ease some of the burden on Roethlisberger, but there are other areas the front office could still address with training camp practices underway.