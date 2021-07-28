Flyers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Darcy Kuemper Trade, Jack Eichel, More

2 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

One of the top names featured in trade rumors this offseason has been Jack Eichel, a 24-year-old center who has spent his first six NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. He was limited to 21 games this past season due to a neck injury, but he is a top offensive player when healthy.

The Flyers appear to have been one of the teams to have had discussions with the Sabres regarding Eichel. The Athletic's Charlie O'Connor reported Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher "did more than kick the tires" on Eichel earlier this offseason. However, O'Connor also noted it's possible "that ship has sailed."

That doesn't mean Eichel won't be traded, though. But he may not be heading to Philadelphia, especially considering Buffalo owner Terry Pegula "wants Eichel to land in the Western Conference," per The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello.

Maybe the Flyers will look to boost their offense another way. O'Connor wrote that the team may "have interest in buying low" on Vladimir Tarasenko. The St. Louis Blues forward requested a trade earlier this month and is likely one of the top players who will be dealt before the end of the offseason.