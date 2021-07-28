Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns learned in 2020 just how thin the margin of error is on the road to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately won the AFC for a second consecutive season, but things could have been different if the Browns had held firm on a fourth-and-one in which Chad Henne ran for a first down in their divisional-round matchup.

With that in mind, every player and rotation on the roster matters. The Browns already have a Super Bowl-contending roster in place but so did the Bucs when they signed Leonard Fournette last September.

As the team looks to put everything it can toward getting to the big game in the final year of Baker Mayfield's rookie contract, here are a few veterans they could look to sign with the $19.6 million in cap space they have.