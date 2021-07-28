NBA Free Agents 2021: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA Draft

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It's about to be a busy time in the NBA world. The 2021 draft is Thursday, and free agency will officially start on August 6.

We don't know exactly how the draft will unfold, though it's looking like Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 selection.

"Sources across the NBA feel, by far, the most likely outcome is that the Pistons select and keep Cunningham," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote.

Trades are likely to be a piece of the draft-day equation too, and free agency will hinge heavily on what transpires in the next 48 hours. Some teams will fill their biggest needs on draft night, but others will be left looking to the open market.

Here, we'll take a look ahead at the looming free-agency period—which unofficially begins at 6 p.m. ET on August 2, when teams and players can begin negotiations—and examine some of the latest buzz.