The Pros and Cons of CM Punk Signing with AEW over WWE

With All Out approaching on Sept. 5, All Elite Wrestling is preparing to return to its birthplace: the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

And much like All In in 2018 and the 2019 event, the pay-per-view has again opened the door for speculation on whether CM Punk will return to professional wrestling in the suburbs of his hometown, Chicago.

Rumors have picked up more steam than usual as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently reported that The Second City Saint is in talks with AEW to make an in-ring comeback. Unlike two years ago, Punk hasn't squashed the report, giving his fans hope that he will finally grace a wrestling ring again.

The self-proclaimed Voice of the Voiceless has a mixed history with pro wrestling fans since his abrupt retirement from WWE in 2014. Many die-hard supporters dislike the elusive star while others have lionized him as a mythical figure of sorts.

His most vocal defenders see his journey from Ring of Honor stalwart to ultimate anti-authority provocateur as an inspirational but unfinished narrative of an all-time great. Meanwhile, his biggest detractors view him as nothing more than a loudmouthed false prophet who took his ball and went home when he didn't get everything he wanted.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old remains one of the most talked-about men in the industry even though he hasn't wrestled in seven years. Love him or loathe him, the man who calls himself The Best in the World has left a lasting impression on fans at a time when transcendent stars are hard to come by.

So, what would CM Punk's return mean for AEW? Let's take a look at the pros and cons of signing the divisive Superstar.