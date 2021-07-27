NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Potential 2021 Picks and Prospects

1 of 3

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

A word of caution to any Detroit Pistons fans who splurged on a custom Cade Cunningham jersey after the franchise's draft lottery win: Hopefully, you kept your receipts.

That's not to say the 19-year-old won't be coming to the Motor City on Thursday night, but with two days left to make their choice, the Pistons remain undecided.

"Detroit's internal meetings are still revolving around three players for the No. 1 pick on Thursday night—Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Detroit isn't fully there yet on committing to Cunningham with their first overall choice."

Maybe this is posturing. Perhaps it's a late attempt to drive up trade offers as high as they can go. Or maybe the Pistons really don't know what they'll do.

Cunningham looks like the top prospect in this draft, as a primary playmaker who can also serve as a go-to scorer and possibly defend at an all-league level. But Green might have some scoring titles in his future, and Mobley boasts the exact kind of versatility teams want from a modern big man.

The Oklahoma State product still seems the likeliest choice, but it's reasonable to keep Green and Mobley in the conversation.