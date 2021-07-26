Biggest Winners and Losers from Pelicans-Grizzlies NBA Draft Week Trade

0 of 5

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

In a deal that kicks off NBA draft week, the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a trade that will benefit both clubs, albeit at different times.

The Pelicans traded Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, the Nos. 10 and 40 overall picks in the 2021 draft and a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas and the Nos. 17 and 51 overall picks in 2021, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted, Bledsoe is not expected to stay in Memphis.

The trade clears up cap space for New Orleans while adding the best player in the deal in Valanciunas, who is now the team's starting center next to Zion Williamson.

Memphis takes on money but gets to jump up to 10th overall in the draft while adding another first-rounder in 2022.

As the dust settles, here are the winners and losers of the Grizzlies-Pelicans trade.