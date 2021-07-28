Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 6 in Tokyo

0 of 6

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Seventeen sets of medals will be handed out on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics, and once again, all eyes will be on the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual all-around competition in women's gymnastics. She will be replaced by Jade Carey.

Elsewhere, the action will continue in the pool, and the U.S. women will look to stay undefeated in beach volleyball. The competition is tightening up in boxing, with American competitors in three weight classes looking to advance to the quarterfinals. If you're craving something fresh, tune in for the first round of men's golf or Day 1 of the high-adrenaline women's rugby sevens.

With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's happening when. Day 6 events will start Wednesday evening Eastern time, run through the night and wrap up Thursday morning.

Let's go! This is your guide to Day 6 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.