WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 26

After a quick recap of how we got here, Nikki A.S.H. made her way out to celebrate her first official week as the Raw women's champion.

The Almost a Superhero came out to a good reaction from the crowd and looked more excited than ever before. We have seen Nikki look happy but this was on another level.

She talked about how this still feels like a dream before the crowd began chanting "You deserve it." She spoke about the meaning of her character and what it means to her. After a few minutes, Charlotte made her way out with a much angrier expression on her face.

She said Nikki's fairytale won't have a happy ending and called her a disgrace. The Queen said Nikki doesn't deserve to represent the company and doesn't bring the kind of star power necessary to be the champ. She vowed to get a rematch at SummerSlam and take back the belt.

Rhea Ripley came down to a big reaction and mocked Charlotte for losing the title in one day. Ripley tried to claim a title shot, but Nikki said the women's division was ready for a change.

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce showed up to book a triple threat match at SummerSlam. The Queen also wanted a match tonight. Nikki accepted immediately.

Grade: C+

Analysis

The Nikki A.S.H. gimmick is not going to be for everybody. It's definitely geared toward kids more than adults, but Nikki is just likable enough to pull this off. She comes across as genuinely appreciative of the opportunity.

When it comes to Charlotte, few people in WWE can command a crowd the way she can. She knows how to get the crowd to boo louder or shut up so she can talk. It's a special skill many Superstars lack.

This segment was fine if a little clunky at times. Nikki almost felt like an afterthought once Charlotte and Ripley were in the ring together, which is not how the champion should appear.

Nikki saying she wanted to change the division just to end up in a triple threat with both women was an odd way to end the segment. Maybe those changes are scheduled for after SummerSlam.