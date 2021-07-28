Every Team's Biggest 2021 NBA Draft Need

0 of 30

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Every team will take its own wish list into Thursday night's 2021 NBA draft.

They'll vary in size and scope, and range from a general need, like talent, to something far more specific, like a backup point guard.

The basketball gods won't grant every wish. Depending on how the draft board breaks, a lot of teams may not even try, since reaching for lesser talent just to fill a need is rarely advisable.

But in a perfect world, the best available player is also a need filler, and everyone gets what they want. Here's what all 30 teams want at the annual talent grab.