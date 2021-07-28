Ranking Chris Jericho's Best Matches in the Last Decade

0 of 6

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Few professional wrestlers have had the second half of a career that Chris Jericho has enjoyed since 2011.

A master of recognizing where the industry is going, which style best suits him at any given time and who the hottest potential opponents are, the 50-year-old has enhanced his own legacy by way of extraordinary matches against world-renowned competitors across multiple promotions.

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Jericho will battle the "King of the Deathmatch" Nick Gage, a hardcore icon made even popular with fans after a recent episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring, in a match that will serve as the latest piece of evidence of his dedication to staying relevant and current.

In preparation for the match against his most unique opponent to date and the reemergence of his Painmaker persona, relive these classic matches that have helped define the last 10 years of Jericho.