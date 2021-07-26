Free-Agent Contracts Patriots Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New England Patriots made a huge splash during free agency early in the offseason. They added a pair of star tight ends (Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry), bolstered their receiving corps (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne) and brought in a strong pass-rusher (Matt Judon), a solid defensive back (Jalen Mills) and more.

But the Pats still have room for another free-agent acquisition or two before training camp begins Wednesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, or potentially over the next few weeks as preseason games get closer.

New England has a few position groups on its roster that it could improve, should the team may decide to go back to the free-agent market.

The Patriots currently have $13.36 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap. So if they want to bring in a veteran or two for depth at a weaker position, they should have the financial flexibility to do so.

Here's a look at several free agents who are still available and should be considered by the Patriots heading into training camp.