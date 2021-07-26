NBA Mock Draft 2021: Predictions for Top Prospects with Draft Day Approaching

0 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock.

OK, that won't officially happen until Thursday evening when the 2021 NBA draft begins, but unofficially, time has been ticking ever since the Pistons won the draft lottery and snagged the top overall selection.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham has been penciled in by most prognosticators, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday "they haven't formally made that decision yet."

Could Cunningham land somewhere other than the Motor City? And where will the draft's other blue-chip prospects go? We'll answer those questions after running through our latest mock first round.